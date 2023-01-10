Concerned drivers revive calls for Ofori-Atta’s sack

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Members of the Concerned Drivers Association (C-DAG) have revived calls for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for incompetence.



Some months ago, a cross-section of the populace and professional bodies, including some 80 majority MPs as well as the minority MPs, called for Mr. Ofori-Atta’s removal as Finance Minister following the economic hardships the country was experiencing.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, appealed to the Majority MPs to allow Mr. Ofori-Atta to lead Ghana and IMF negotiations for an economic bailout and also to present the 2023 budget statement.



Months after the budget presentation and with the IMF negotiations still ongoing, which have led to a debt exchange programme, the Finance Minister is still at post.



The Concerned Drivers said in a statement: "We want to unreservedly state that we can no longer accept Ken Ofori-Atta as minister of finance, regardless, and any attempt to keep him shall be met with a fierce revolt."



According to the drivers, Mr. Ofori-Atta’s incompetence has sunk the country’s economy in the ditch and, therefore, he must be sacked.



Meanwhile, despite calls for his sacking, President Akufo-Addo has given Mr. Ofori-Atta additional responsibilities to act as Minister of Trade following the resignation of Mr. Alan Kyerematen.



January 10, 2023



Sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Now



Members of this association are demanding for the immediate removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.



His incompetence has been clearly written on the walls and Ghanaians feel the brunt of the outcome which is an unprecedented economic hardship.



His gross incompetency has sunk Ghana's economy into a ditch.



We are battling with the situation of a frail currency, high inflation rates and unstable prices for petrol. All these are factors that have made it difficult for us to live and take proper care of our families.



We would want to remind the President that he pleaded for his cousin to be allowed a stay in office because the IMF negotiations were ongoing.



As of now, negotiations are over and we are extremely sure that any other person can take over and supervise the IMF program as well as the ministry's activities.



We want to unreservedly state that, we can no longer accept Ken Ofori-Atta as minister of finance regardless and any attempt to keep him shall be meted with a fierce revolt.



To the majority side of Parliament, particularly to the 80 members who openly declared that their constituents want Ofori Atta removed, we wish to remind you that you are in Parliament not for yourselves but for the people.



Ghanaians have already passed the verdict on Ken Ofori Atta and you have no business but to make sure that he is removed from office.



We do not want to believe that, you backtracked your decision because of the alleged attempted bribe of you by a certain businessman.



We rather believe that you only softened your stance as a result of the President's plea and we'd want to believe that as of now you'll fully support our call for the sacking of the finance minister.



In the spirit of this, we expect that you ensure his removal before the end of this month.



Any failure on your part to effect the finance Minister's removal shall be deemed as a compromise because you were bribed and we shall not hesitate to invoke traditional curses on you from the resting place Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



We shall also block the road anywhere we spot any of you and ensure that you are been hooted at.



Ghana is sinking and we believe it must take our collective effort to put the country back on track.



Thank You.



Conveners:



Eric Owiredu, Deputy Secretary



David Agboado, PRO



Paa Williams, National Chairman