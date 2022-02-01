Concerned drivers mull over 40% increase in fares

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Concerned Drivers’ Association leadership is holding a crunch meeting on the possible increment of transport fares on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



According to the union, up to a 40 per cent increment looms.



The group says they sympathise with Ghanaians on the current economic hardships, but to keep them in business, they are left with no other option than to adjust transport fares upward.



The Association says the increment is influenced by the decision of the National Petroleum Authority to re-introduce the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy today, Tuesday, February 1, 2021.



The Association urged Ghanaians to embrace the new transport fares when it takes effect.



The Association also encouraged Ghanaians to avoid fighting drivers and conductors when the new fares are implemented.



The NPA suspended the levy in October 2021 to cushion consumers from the constant rise in the price of fuel products in the country. This was upon the request of President Akufo-Addo.



However, in a press statement Monday, January 31, 2022, the NPA said the zeroing of the PSRL cannot be extended any further as it remains the source of revenue for the payment of the subsidies on Premix Fuel Residual Fuel Oil (RFO).



“We hereby wish to inform all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) that effective February 1, 2022, the PSRLs on petrol, diesel, and LPG have been fully restored.”





It added that any attempt to extend the suspension will “negatively affect the payment of subsidies to the suppliers of these products, and threaten their continuous supply to customers.”



The PSRL is 16 pesewas per litre on petrol, fourteen pesewas per litre (GHp14/Lt) on diesel, and fourteen pesewas per kilogram (GHp14/Kg) on LPG.



Currently, some Oil Marketing Companies are already selling fuel beyond the GH¢ 7 per litre mark, which means the reintroduction of the levy will send prices further above GH¢ 7 per litre.