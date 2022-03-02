Concerned Zongo youth group call on Accra Regional Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

A delegation from the Concerned Zongo Youth Group has paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey at the Regional Coordinating Council.



The visit was to inform the Minister about a week-long programme being organized by the group in some of the Zongo Communities in Accra as part of preparations toward the upcoming Ramadan fasting.



Among the activities to be undertaken includes, Health Walk, engagement with Zongo youth to deliberate on issues affecting their progress and development of Zongos, how the youth will prepare their minds toward the Ramadan fasting, career development, and the need to live in peace with others in the Ghanaian society.



The delegation was made up of the Zongo Chief of Adabraka, Sarki, Alhaji Abdul Mumin Bagigah, Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I who doubles as Sarkin Talban of Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Alhaji Issaka Nii Nertey Nettey, Sarkin Yaaki of Fulani communities in Greater Accra, Ibrahim Danbaki Habib, Falakin Masarautan Hausawa Ankara Murtala Alhassan Balambala and the President of the group, Issah Sani.



Issah Sani who led the delegation briefed the Minister on the group's previous activities, targets and agenda for this year's annual Ramadan health- walk and other events.



He asked the Regional Minister to partner with the group to bring the message of "Operation Keep Your Frontage Clean" to the masses, especially the Zongo communities.



On his part, the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse and the Sarkin Talba of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, commended the Regional Minister for his great job and encouraged him to do more for the development of the Ga State.



He added that the Concerned Zongo Youth will support him to achieve his targets of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse who has been at the forefront of sanitation sensitization in his community stated that the time has come for all to join hands to educate the masses on the rippling effects of dirt and the need to live in a clean and hygienic environment.



According to him, if care is not taken, traders in Accra will wake up one day and begin to sell right in front of people's houses quoting the old adage "cleanliness is next to godliness”.



The Regional Minister Henry Quartey commended the members of the Concerned Zongo Youth Group for their efforts at improving the living standards of the people within the Zongo communities.



He further commended them for their love for others and seeing to the spiritual and social needs of their people.