Concerned Volta Citizen Education Fund awards scholarships to 15 brilliant students

Regional News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: Ishmael Barfi, Contributor

The Concerned Volta Citizen Education Fund (CVC Education Fund) has awarded scholarships to fifteen brilliant but needy students from the Volta region to further their education in their respective universities.



These Fifteen students consist of eleven (11) males and four (4) females and the area of studies ranges from medicine, Law, Planning, Veterinary Medicine, Accounting, Physician assistants, and other sciences.



Speaking at the Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 22nd January 2022 in Accra, the head of the CVC EduFund Management, Mr. Charles Nornoo tasked the awardees to concentrate on their studies and ensure they do what is expected of them as students hence achieving their goals.



To him, the scholarships to these students are to motivate them on the need to give back to society as well as support the development and growth of the region.



“It is time the indigenes invest in the future of these young ones for them to realise their goals and return back to the region to contribute their quota to the development and growth of the Volta region,” he noted.



To achieve this, Mr. Nornoo revealed that, each awardee is tasked to embark on a Community service project during their studies.



This he said is one of the key components of the Scheme explaining that this would change lives as well as enhance the skills and knowledge of the Awardees in their respective field of interest.



Furthermore, to create an avenue for these students to visit their respective villages for the first time and also help them to appreciate the challenges in the Volta Region.



Mr. Charles Nornoo, therefore, urged the awardees to be of good behaviour and ambassadors of the Volta Region in their respective universities.



Gracing the occasion, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa praised the management of the CVC EDUFUND for such an initiative for the region.



Explaining that, the Volta Region in terms of human resources is underprivileged, hence the need to invest in the younger generation to fill up the gap in the region.



The North Tongu MP hinted that, in the health sector, the Volta Region is under-resourced regarding health professionals especially indigenes.



This he said makes it difficult to get health personnel for the various health facilities citing the newly built health facility at Battoir.



Hon. Ablakwa, therefore, tasked the awardees to study hard, be disciplined and focus that, they can achieve their respective goals in their chosen field of interest.



On that note, he assured the CVC EduFund Management of his numerous support to ensure the Scholarship Scheme continues to run to support brilliant but needy students in the region.



This year is the second cohort of students under the CVC EduFund Scholarship Scheme for brilliant but needy students and saw the number increase from nine (9) for last year to fifteen (15) students this year.



These fifteen awardees represent the geographical area of the Volta region and the breakdown is as follows:



Hohoe-2, Ketu North-3, North Dayi-1, Anloga-2, South Tongu-1, Ketu South-2, Akatsi-1, Afadzato South-1, Kpando-1, and Keta-1.



The CVC Education Fund Scholarship Scheme is to provide financial assistance to brilliant and needy students in the Volta region as a way of encouraging indigenes to seek academic excellence.



This is also to enrich the skills and human resources of the region, hence having sufficient human resources in all aspects of the profession to uplift the image of the Volta region.



CVC EduFund is made of senior citizens both home and abroad of the Volta region who see the need to give back to the region as well as invest in human resources to enable the region to have enough pool of human resources in all sectors to contribute to the development and growth of the Volta Region.