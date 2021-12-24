Concern as coronavirus cases spike in Western Region

Regional News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Western Region has recorded over fifty new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.



“About a month ago, the cases were very low due to many stringent measures and unbridled sensitization including radio campaigns,” said the Deputy Director of Public Health for the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Gifty Amugi.



“Unfortunately, within 24 hours, the cases have gone up. The active cases, as in those who have come to the hospital and we have tested, is 50. These are from the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.”



Dr. Amugi is worried the number of new infections may rise during the Christmas celebration.



“The cases are from Sekondi-Takoradi, but we believe that there will be more in the districts".



“We are still testing. This means the virus is spreading again. Because of our interactions and travels in and out of the various districts. So wherever you are you must protect yourself.”



Two weeks ago at a press conference, the regional health directorate happily announced that there are only two active COVID-19 cases.



Dr. Amugi stated that even though the Western Region is making strides with the number of vaccinated people, a million have still not been vaccinated.



She implored residents to go for their jabs especially as they will be moving from one place to the other in celebrating Christmas.