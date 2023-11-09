‘Concentrate on what your party can do for Ghana not what others can’t do’ – Devt economist counsels NDC

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

A Senior Research Fellow at the University of Ghana, Dr. George Domfeh has tasked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, former President John Mahama to focus on publicizing their policies instead of showing more interest in the frailties of their opponents.



Speaking to on Angel Morning Show on Wednesday, 8th November, 2023, the University don stated that the NDC as a party does not concentrate thoroughly on their capabilities and what they intend to do to grow the country’s economy but rather remain engrossed in the failures of their opponents.



“NDC’s problem is that they concentrate more on what others cannot do rather than what they can do. Their talks were mainly about disputing the fact that free SHS is possible as well as whether the one district one factory going as planned or not…,” he told host, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah



He complimented the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for always being proactive and heavily publicizing their policies to voters.



“In the NPP’s Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, they specifically stated how they were going to build factories that will touch importation, they educated the people on how they will introduce vocational education and today they have built facilities that have helped improve vocational studies,” he added.



The Development Economist who also described as ‘impressive’ the decision of former President, John Mahama, to now resort to a discussion on major policies that can transform the country also commended the NDC and Former President John Dramani Mahama for publicizing their 24-hour economy policy.