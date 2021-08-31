Concentrate on selling NPP’s achievements to break 8-year cycle - Freda Prempeh

Politics of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Dr Freda Prempeh, has challenged members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to concentrate on and tout the achievements of the party to break the eight-year- political-party-rule cycle as that is surmountable.



She threw the challenge while addressing polling station executives of the Yamfo Zone at their annual delegates’ conference at Yamfo in the Ahafo Region.



The MP revealed that the country had witnessed massive road, education and health infrastructure, and charged party faithful, sympathisers and well-wishers to base their



“We have to break the eight-year jinx and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has made it easy for us to do so. What we have to do as polling station executives is to forge ahead in peace, unity and harmony and concentrate on selling our achievements and ideals to the electorate,” she stressed.



According to her, the breaking of the eight-year jinx remained the surest way the NPP could win and maintain the confidence of the electorate and entire Ghanaians by extension and also sustain the accelerated socio-economic development of the country.



Dr Prempeh, who is the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, also mentioned the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, ‘One-District-One-Factory’, ‘One-Village-One-Dam’, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs , ‘Rearing for Food and Export’ initiatives and the school feeding programme amongst others as laudable poverty-intervention strategies of the government which must be touted to break the eight-year jinx.



“Hard work, peace, unity and harmony remain the surest way the NPP can break the eight-year circle, and we must guard against complacency, bickering, backbiting and wrangling and rather intensify political campaigns and sell the many achievements of the government to particularly the voting masses at the grass-roots level,” Dr Prempeh said.



