Comrade Bernard Martei Korley pays courtesy call on Chief Imam

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: GNA

A private businessman and philanthropist, Comrade Bernard Martei Korley paid a courtesy call on His Eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam and also donated to the Islamic Community of Ledzokuku Constituency in support of this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations.



Comrade Bernard Martei Korley paid the courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, at his residence on Friday 29th April 2022.



The call on the revered Islamic cleric was to express his love in the token as the Eid festivities draw to a close and to seek the blessings of God. The Chief Imam in appreciation also expressed his appreciation for the visit and the kind gesture.



From the National Chief Imam's residence, Comrade Bernard Martei Korley and his entourage made their second stop at Teshie Central Mosque where he was warmly received by the leadership of the mosque.



He presented packs of bottled water, assorted soft drinks, packs of paper drinks, boxes of noodles, boxes of biscuits, cartons of mackerel and an undisclosed cash amount to the Chief Imam.



Presenting the items, Comrade Bernard Martei Korley underscored the spiritual and physical role the Islamic religion has over the years played in the development of Ledzokuku Constituency and Ghana at large. He added that the token is to show his love as they bring the fasting to an end.





Receiving the items on behalf of the Teshie Central Mosque, the Chief Imam and his clergy expressed their gratitude to Comrade Bernard Martei Korley for the kind gesture. The Imams acknowledged him for his brotherly love and prayed for God’s blessings. They encouraged him to keep the good gesture shown by the Islamic fraternity.



The third visit of the team was to the Teshie Military Camp Mosque. Comrade Bernard Martei Korley and his team were met by the leadership of the Mosque. After a brief introduction, Comrade Bernard Martei Korley addressing the gathering indicated that his visit was to make a modest donation of items to the Islamic fraternity as they bring their Eid-ul-Fitr fasting to a close.



He presented to the Chief Imam and the gathering an undisclosed amount of cash, packs of bottled water, packs of paper drinks, packs of assorted soft drinks, and boxes of biscuits, noodles and mackerel. In addition, he presented the Chief Imam with a special parcel including an undisclosed amount of cash. The Imam on behalf of the mosque received the items and expressed their appreciation to the team. He lauded the initiative and encouraged the Comrade Bernard Martei Korley to maintain a good relationship between the Islamic community and himself.



Wrapping up the visits for the day, the team proceeded to the Tebibiiano Mosque where they were received by the Clergymen and members of the Mosque. After the welcome courtesies, Comrade Martei Bernard Korley made known the purpose of his visit. He told the gathering about his desire to support them as they bring their fasting to an end as he seeks for their prayers and the blessings of God.



He presented to the Mosque packs of bottled water, packs of assorted soft drinks, packs of paper drinks, boxes of noodles, biscuits and mackerel. He also donated an undisclosed cash amount to the Imam and his members. A special package including cash was also donated to the Chief Imam of the Mosque. It was a joyous moment when the Imam received the items on behalf of the members. In his remarks, the Imam expressed their excitement and thanked Hon. Korley for the donation.



Comrade Bernard Martei Korley, in his remarks to the Islamic Community, indicated that the gesture will continue in a few days as he intends to extend the same donations to many more Mosques within the Ledzokuku Constituency to climax the festive season. He expressed his joy for the warm reception and unflinching desire to reach out to them periodically.