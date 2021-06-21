Computer Man begs Akufo-Addo to appoint COP Kofi Boakye as IGP

General News of

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prophet Eric Amponsah has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint COP Nathan Kofi Boakye as IGP



• According to Computer Man, COP Kofi Boakye has the capacity to deal with crime-related activities recorded in the country



• He made the appeal while sharing his views on recent crimes witnessed in Ghana



The Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah, has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint COP Nathan Kofi Boakye as the next Inspector General of Police.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel sighted by Ghanaweb, Prophet Amponsah touted the Head of Research and Planning for the Police Service as the only person viable of leading a police service capable of dealing with the recent rise in crimes.



“I will appeal to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danwka Akufo-Addo to appoint COP Kofi Boakye as IGP. Maybe COP Kofi Boakye between 2014 and 2016 supervised some arrests in the Ashanti Region which may not have augured well. But the only thing that can make Ghana peaceful and end armed robbery is COP Kofi Boakye. You can mark it on a wall,” Computer Man stated while sharing his view on the recent robbery cases including two separate attacks on bullion vans.



Armed gunmen on Monday, June 14, 2021, attacked a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra.

The robbers after staging the attack in which they made away with some undisclosed amount left dead a police officer who was on escort duty in the attacked van and a trader who was a resident in the vicinity.



On the next Tuesday after the Jamestown attack, another bullion van robbery incident was staged on the Accra -Winneba Road.



Unlike the Jamestown incident, the Accra-Winneba Road attack was unsuccessful as the robbers failed to stop the van despite their firing of several gunshots.



The two broad daylight robbery attacks coupled with other gun-related crimes recorded over the past few weeks has led many Ghanaians to raise concern over the level of security in the country.



Some Security Analyst including Mr Adam Bonaa have called for the resignation of the current Inspector General of Police.



