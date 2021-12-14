Compusory vaccination: Sammy Gyamfi, Omane Boamah differ sharply

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

National Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has described the decision by the government to make the vaccination compulsory as reprehensible.



He said the decision to make the vaccination compulsory especially for all Ghanaians traveling and out of the country the Kotoka International Airport as an affront to the constitution.



“Vaccination must be by choice and not by force. The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling into and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution.



“And some of us are determined to fight this madness through every available legal means no matter the cost or stigma,” the NDC Communications Officer wrote on his social media handles.



Meanwhile, a former Communications Minister Dr. Omane Boamah disagrees.



He argued that the exercise would protect Ghanaians.



He advised Ghanaians to make themselves available for the exercise if they have no condition test that can prevent them from taking the shots.



“The Public Health Act allows for compulsory vaccination. It is not only legal but also an act to protect you, your family, friends and everyone. Avail yourself to be vaccinated so long as you don’t have a condition which makes it impossible for you to receive it,” he wrote on Facebook.