Compulsory vaccination has not been approved by FDA – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi wants compulsory vaccination reversed



UK removes 11 African countries from red list



New Covid-19 protocols for travelers takes effect



Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the compulsory vaccination being undertaken by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), has not been sanctioned by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



The Ghana Health Service on Thursday, December 9, announced new protocols regarding foreign travels through the Kotoka International Airport.



Consequently, all persons 18-years-old and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine.



Failure to will mean health officials will compulsorily vaccinate the travelers.



However, this move has received public backlash from some persons particularly Sammy Gyamfi who argues that the directive infringes on human rights.



Referencing the FDA’s “Guidelines for Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products” in his latest defense of his position, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the FDA should also be considered as “conspiracy theorist agency” for recommending that vaccination should be by choice and not by force.



“And I guess the Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana, is also a conspiracy theorist agency for recommending at page 16 paragraph 4.2 (c) of their guidelines on Emergency Use Authorization that vaccination should be by choice and not by force. Ridiculous!” he said in a tweet on Wednesday December 15, 2021.





And I guess the Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana, is also a conspiracy theorist agency for recommending at page 16 paragraph 4.2 (c) of their guidelines on Emergency Use Authorization that vaccination should be by choice and not by force. Ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/5bll7RbOVv

To force a Ghanaian to take a “vaccine” that has not been approved by the FDA of Ghana; a vaccine that has proven to be significantly ineffective and unsafe across the world per the WHO’s own data published on their https://t.co/pzuljF6L1c portal, is another definition of LUNACY.