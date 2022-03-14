Compulsory Covid testing at airport negatively impacting trade and tourism – NPP MP

Politics of Monday, 14 March 2022

MP says persons with proof of complete vaccination should not be tested



A lot of Ghanaians have been vaccinated – MP



Government extorting from travellers at KIA – Okudzeto Ablakwa



Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku Ansah has urged the government to review Ghana’s COVID-19 testing plan at the various entry points.



According to MP, the review is needed because the current testing strategy is negatively affecting economic activities in the country, particularly in the area of trade and tourism, citinewsroom.com reported.



“It’s time for the Ministry of Health to review the COVID testing regime in our country. While it is essential to have our eyes on the virus, we must appreciate that the testing regime hurts trade and tourism.”



“Today, many Ghanaians have had access to the vaccine, and many more persons entering our country have also been immunised. We can say that, as of now, we can fight the virus. Therefore, anyone who shows proof of complete vaccination should be spared the testing at the airport,” Opoku Ansah is quoted.



On the land borders, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said, “again, government must put measures in place to allow for passage along with the land ports in Ghana. Our traders who go to Togo and Nigeria to also engage in trading must be allowed access. We can also put in place the testing regime along these borders.”



In January 2022, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accused the government of extorting monies from travellers entering Ghana through COVID-19 testing at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



According to him, the current cost being charged by Frontline Healthcare Service Limited for the test amounted to extortion because the price of the test has drastically reduced globally.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP warned that if the current charges were not reduced by February 2022, parliament would take action.