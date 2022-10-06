'Compromised' Ashanti NDC executives were probed to prevent repeat in 2024 – Ohene Agyekum

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A member of the Ashanti Regional NDC Council of Elder, Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum says the Council of Elders took over the investigation of allegations against some executives in the region to prevent reoccurrence in the 2024 election.



The fact-finding committee chaired by the former Minister for the region, Dr. Samuel Sarpong was to probe the abysmal performance and allegations against some regional executives of the party in the 2020 election.



It has been established that some regional executives of the party compromised their positions to give the ruling NPP advantage in winning the 2020 elections in the region.



Speaking to Starr News Mr. Agyekum said the council of elders rejected the committee formed by regional executives to investigate the allegations against themselves.



“As regional council of elders, we believe that they couldn’t be judges in their court and we agreed with them that we should take over investigations. The intention was to determine what might have gone wrong so that we could take steps as we move forward to the next national elections in 2024, which motivated us.



“In simple terms, that is what motivated us as Council of Elders to do what we did. Because we have a feeling that if you are an elder, you don’t fold your arms for the cooking place to get wet. Otherwise, the following morning where are you going to cook,” the former ambassador to the US explained.



The seven (7) member fact-finding committee was set up in January following the barrage of concerns about the 2020 electoral figures obtained by the party in the region, which suggested that the figures were allegedly manipulated.



The Ashanti Regional Council of Elders put together the committee to probe the happenings. The committee was also tasked to come out with recommendations, which could be implemented to improve the NDC election results in the Ashanti Region.



“Even though no concrete evidence was established that the Regional Chairman and the Regional Secretary collected monies from some NPP officials, some party members including the Regional Women’s Organizer and the Regional Organizer were convinced that both the Regional Chairman and Secretary compromised their positions to the detriment of the NDC Party, due to the manner these two executives handled the whole election process in the Region,” a copy of the committee report sighted by Starrfm.com.gh revealed.



Again, the report said: “The Ashanti Regional Organizer also informed the committee that the Regional Chairman, Regional Secretary and himself travelled to Axim to attend a funeral and the Regional Secretary informed him that the Land cruiser they used for the journey was bought and donated to regional Chairman (Nana Kwasi ) by an NPP contractor.”