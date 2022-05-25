‘Comply with asset declaration law’ – Speaker charges MPs

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has charged Members of the 8th Parliament to strictly comply with the asset declaration law.



Speaking on the first day of the second session of the House on Tuesday, May 24, Bagbin said, the MPs can only hold members of the Executive accountable if they comply with the law.



“Parliament must be open, transparent and accountable to the people. As the saying goes, charity begins at home. As the Constitutional and Legal Head of the institution of Parliament … I pledge to lead this effort by example,” he said.



He is of the view that, “he will take up this role together with the leadership of the House to initiate discussions with relevant state actors to put in place measures and systems to ensure that all members and staff of Parliament comply with the declaration of assets, tax obligations and honour all outstanding issues of overpayment and underpayment reported on by the Auditor-General, from 2001 to 2008 and 2009 to 2016.”



“Sooner than later, members will be informed through the usual channels about how this will be done. The proposal is to put a team in place to liaise with the state and non-state actors to smoothen the compliance of this initiative,” Alban Bagbin stressed.



He noted that the MPs will take “further vigorous steps to strengthen the hand of the House to hold government and state institutions accountable for the people for the power, trust, resources and hope reposed in us.



“The Executive President assisted by cabinet and state …shall be called upon to account for the stewardship of the country to succeed to implement this agenda.”



Bagbin observed that a mechanism will be put in place to ensure MPs who received double salaries refund the monies to the state.