Completion of Phase II of UGMC will reduce number of people who travel abroad for medical care - Health Minister

General News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has asserted that the commissioning of the second phase of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) will help resolve the frequent travels abroad for medical care by a section of the Ghanaian public.



Speaking at the commissioning of phase two of the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said a lot of resources had been sunk by people flying outside the shores of Ghana for medical treatment.



He said the completion of the project will go a long way in solving medical problems and save lives and resources for the nation.



"Besides, Covid-19 has taught this nation a great lesson to strengthen our hospitals to handle emergencies and complicated cases in the country.”



The Minister said there was still a long way to go in achieving the desired specialist facilities that this country deserves and the country is not resting.



“The government is not resting on its oars. We have come a long way in building our healthcare infrastructure through successive governments, but the gap remains huge and needs to be filled.



“One of the bold decisions of the government in addressing the infrastructure gap is by implementing across the board, 35 ongoing health facilities, besides the Agenda 111 project.”



He opined that the completion of phase two of the UGMC reflects the government’s resolve to provide functional health facilities for the citizenry.



“The citizenry and the management of this facility have a sacred duty to ensure that these facilities are used and maintained properly,” Agyemang-Manu said.



“With these unprecedented investments by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the NPP government, we will complete the good works that have started for mother Ghana and also initiate more viable projects to cover the length and breadth of our country,” he added.