Complete our abandoned six-unit classroom - Denase residents call on GETFund and govt

Regional News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: Kwame Kyei

Residents of Denase in the Afigya-Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region have called on the government through the education ministry to rapidly complete the abandoned six-unit classroom to facilitate proper educational standards in the area.



A six-unit classroom block with offices and stores sponsored by GETFund at Denase has been abandoned and now serves as the habitat of snakes, lizards, and other reptiles.



The Assemblymember for the area, Mr.Obed Kwarteng revealed that the six-unit classroom block was started before the 2020 general election which the contractor laid the foundation but it has been abandoned after the election.



“We care about the education of our children to have a bright future for our community and also churn our elites to support the development of our dear country. Unfortunately, this project was abruptly abandoned when the 2020 general elections were over,” he said.



Mr. Kwarteng however quizzed that “was the project an election gimmick?” since they were poised and resolute that the project would be completed early to serve its purpose for the people of Denase and this menace is derailing the standards of education within the community.



The Assemblymember noted that his source has proven that the lack of funds has stalled the completion of the project and pleaded with GETFund to revert to completing the six-unit block for a better academic experience for pupils.



“My sources reveal that the contractor has no funds to continue the project and hence we are facing greater challenges in terms of our children's future,” he added.



The chief of Denase Nana Boakye Atonsah, Otumfour Atenehene added the assembly has also abandoned an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre in the area to boost ICT literacy for over 4-years and this cannot be endured any longer.



The assemblyman on behalf of residents and the chief appealed to the GETFund to return to the abandoned project to restore proper teaching and learning experience for pupils within the community.







