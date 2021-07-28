Complete Dansoman sea defence to save lives – Ursula appeals to Asenso-Boakye

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has appealed to the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye to earnestly complete the sea defence at Dansoman to save residents from being destroyed by tidal waves.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful made the appeal when she joined the Works and Housing Minister on a working visit to inspect the sea defence project aimed at preventing coastal flooding.



The Gbegbe Mantse, Nii Faamlite led the team to the Dansoman beach to assess first-hand the devastating impact of the tidal waves.



The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Abdulai Abanga, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma West, George Cyril Bray and officials from the Works and Housing Ministry were also present.