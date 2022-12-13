Complement government’s efforts with Good Causes – Akufo-Addo charges NLA

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to continue to complement the efforts of the government through its Good Causes project.



He reminded the authority of its Corporate Social Responsibility of catering for the needy and less privileged in society, emphasizing that partnering with the government in this regard is critical.



“Your sustained efforts at maintaining this national endeavour, especially for the sense of commitment to fulfilling the obligation is embedded in the National Lotto Act to take care of the needy, the aged, orphans and the destitute”



“Giving back to society through your Good Causes foundation compliments the efforts of government in the development of our country and it is worthy of emulation by others” the President urged.



President Akufo-Addo also tasked the NLA to be transparent in its draws to maintain its integrity held over the years. He believes it is the best way to keep its credibility in the gaming industry, whilst insisting that



“As an institution tasked with revenue generation, I will implore you to ensure that you exercise the highest form of transparency and integrity in the conduct of your draws to uphold the confidence that the public continues to have in you”, he said.



The Director General of the NLA Mr Samuel Awuku on his part is optimistic about a brighter future for the NLA with new reforms in line with its operations to achieve the desired result



“We are excited about this new phase and of what the future holds as we forge ahead in our journey. We believe there will be bigger hurdles to cross and while we acknowledge the work that lies ahead, we remain resolute with a renewed commitment to do much better for out cherished patrons”, he said.