Complainant under investigation after reporting Atta Akyea to Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, has revealed that his office is investigating a complainant who reported the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, for alleged financial malfeasance.



According to the Special Prosecutor, his office established the allegation as lacking evidence and terminated its investigations into the matter.



In his half-yearly report released this month, the Special Prosecutor further noted that the complainant admitted to reporting a fabricated case to his office after being paid for such.



The Special Prosecutor said his office has since placed the complainant and his accomplices under investigation.



“In July 2022, the Office terminated investigation into a complaint of alleged financial malfeasance filed against the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South for lack of evidence. The complainant admitted that he filed the complaint without any basis and that he was paid to fabricate the content of the complaint. The complainant and his accomplices are under investigation for filing the complaint with the singular aim of tarnishing the reputation of the respondent,” the Special Prosecutor said in his half-yearly report for the first half of 2022.



A private citizen, Daniel Kwasi Amponiy on December 16, 2021, petitioned the OSP to probe an alleged US$81bn financial malfeasance in separate housing contracts signed by Mr Atta Akyea in 2018/2019.



The petition was signed by Daniel Kwasi Amponiy in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana, requesting that the Special Prosecutor prosecute the Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South for causing financial loss to the state.



The petitioner said, per documents available to him, Mr Atta Akyea, allegedly violated the legislative functions of Parliament as stipulated in article 93(2) of the Constitution in signing the contracts in question.



The petition reads: “In actual fact, there’s detection of official fraud and malfeasance by the actions of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, and it is a flagrant breach of section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal and Other Offences(Act 29), 1960 (as amended).”



Mr Atta Akyea was appointed as minister for Works and Housing on February 7, 2017, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and served until January 7th 2021.







