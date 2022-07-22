Complainant pleads with court to reduce sentence imposed on accused person

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: GNA

There was drama at an Adentan Circuit Court on Friday when a grandmother who reported the defilement of her granddaughter pleaded with the judge to reduce the 13-year sentence imposed on the accused person.



The complainant, who raised her hand to attract the attention of the judge, said, "Please the 13 years is too much, reduce it.”



The trial judge, however, rebuked her saying, "Someone has defiled your granddaughter and you are here pleading for him?"



Mr. Sedinam Awo Balokah pointed out to the complainant that for exposing the victim to harm by sending her on that errand, she (complainant) could be sent to jail for a year.



The complainant, who claimed the victim was a "spoilt" child, then apologised to the court.



"Please, I have not been to court before. I did not know the implications of my actions, I am sorry," the complainant said.



Kelvin Nwogwu, a 24-year-old Nigerian, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.



Nwogwu prayed to the court to forgive him because the victim told him that she was 18 years old.



The trial judge asked the accused whether the victim looked like an 18-year-old to him.



The age assessment done medically, however, indicated the victim could be 13 or 14 years.



The court convicted the accused on his own plea, saying it considered the fact that the accused was a first offender, his quick admission of guilt, and the fact that he did not waste the court's time.



Prosecuting, Inspector Gloria Ayim said the complainant was a 58-year-old farmer who resided with the victim, a class three pupil at Adenta.



Accused, now a convict also resided at Adenta Lotto kiosk.



Prosecution said on February 3, this year, at about 6:00pm, the complainant sent the victim to go and deliver food to her daughter, who also resided within the vicinity.



It said the victim did not return home but came home the following day at 0600 hours.



When the complainant quizzed the victim, prosecution said, she said it was the accused who lured her into his room while she was returning from the errand and had sex with her.



According to the prosecution, the accused asked her not to return home until the next day.



A report was made to the Police and a Police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek treatment at any government hospital facility.