Competent, dedicated Dampare not related to Akufo-Addo - NPP

Politics of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Organizer Oliver Ofori Baah has slammed persons making claims that President Akufo-Addo has appointed his relative to act as Inspector General of Police until a substantive one is appointed.



Appearing on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is not in any way related to the President either by blood or long-distance family ties.



The young politician posited that those making such claims should be ashamed of themselves because it is false and a figment of their own imagination.



Oliver Ofori Baah described Dr. Dampare as a man of competence and an officer who has risen through all the ranks to his current position with no blemish to his name.



He explained that Dr. Dampare is a man who has unquestionable integrity, dedication, and is loved by the majority of Police Officers because of his record.



”Dr. Dampare is a man of competence. He has risen through the ranks as a dedicated officer, competent, integrity and love for the service. He is a man for the job and should be supported.



There are officers (both serving and retired) who are of the view that the man is competent and qualified for the job. He is loved as an officer, and I think he will succeed.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare as Ag Inspector General of Police (IGP) with effect from August 1.



A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication at the Presidency, directed the current IGP to “embark on terminal leave with effect from August 1, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on October 7.



“Until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked COP Dr Dampare to serve as the Acting IGP with effect from August 1.”