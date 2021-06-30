Compensative victims of Ejura incident – Kweku Baako to government

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

• Kweku Baako says the family of the victims deserve compensation



• He has also urged government to investigate the issue



• Baako also believes that the military should not have been engaged in the issue



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Managing Editor of News Crusading Guide Newspaper has urged the government to compensate the families of the three persons who were killed by security forces during a spontaneous protest at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Speaking as a panellist on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, Baako expressed sadness over the incident which he believes could have been avoided.



“It is painful for the family and their friends. Condolences to the families and those who are injured. The state should be minded to offer some compensations and rehabilitations. It wouldn’t bring back the dead nor raise the scars of … but at least it mitigates and make you realize that when such thing happen the state will offer support,” he said.



Baako was however not comfortable with the engagement of the military in controlling the demonstrating crowd.



He said that the government overreacted to the issue and should not have used the military who are not trained for such incidents.



“I’m disturbed with the military intervention and intrusion. I cannot reconcile myself with it. I know there is a principle that if internal security is difficult for police to handle, they bring the military but there are procedures,” Baako said.



Meanwhile President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior to institute an investigation into the issue.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister for Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, MP, to conduct forthwith, a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry with recommendations for appropriate action within 10 days, ie. By July 9, 2021 to President Akufo-Addo," part of the statement read.



"The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, Abdul Nasi Yussif and Murtala Mohammed. He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," it added.



