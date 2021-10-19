Compel MPs to pass anti-gay bill – Queenmother of Assin to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Queenmother for Assin Effukwa Traditional Area, Nana Afranse IV, who is currently acting as the Paramount Chief for the area, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that the anti-LGBTQ bill, currently before Parliament, is passed into law.



Addressing a gathering at her palace on Monday, October 18, Nana Afranse IV maintained that no traditional ruler in Ghana has lent support to the activities of lesbians and gays, and so must not be countenanced in the country.



She said God in His own wisdom created man for woman and vice versa but some are bent on changing this.



“It won’t work. Our customs do not teach us this,” she said.



“So, I will plead with you since it is coming in your tenure and I know when you speak things will be settled. So, talk to the Members of Parliament so that the bill is passed.



“Just speak on it. We are all looking up to you to speak on the matter and we don’t want your name to be mentioned as approving such activities.”



President Akufo-Addo was at the palace on Day 1 of his tour of the Central Region.



He assured the Queenmother that the right thing will be done.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is currently at the consideration stage in Parliament.



It has already stirred public debate as some eminent personalities have kicked against it, saying it is not fit to address the issue and must be withdrawn immediately.