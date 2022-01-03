Comparative death analysis: More people died in December 2021 than December 2020

General News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has said that, between December 19 and December 25, 2021, eighty-one people were killed in road crashes - the crashes, involved 610 vehicles nationwide.



Comparing the death rate to December 2020, the number has however increased as 67 persons died through road crashes during the same period in 2020.



According to a report made available to the Ghana News Agency, 378 persons were injured and 53 pedestrians were knocked down during the period.



Among the 610 vehicles involved, were 206 commercial vehicles, 271 private vehicles and 133 motorcycles.



The Ashanti Region recorded 20 deaths; the highest number of deaths recorded within the period nationwide.



A total of 15 persons were killed in the Eastern Region, 14 in the Greater Accra with 10 deaths in Tema.



Six in Western North, and four in Volta, three each in Upper East, and in Bono East, two in Central, one in Western, one in Bono, one each in Northern and North East.



Measures taken to curb road traffic crashes



In November 2021, ahead of the festive season, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, partnered with the National Road Safety Authority to launch the ‘Stay Alive Road Safety Campaign’.



The project aimed to help curb the growing menace of road accidents on Ghana’s major highways and other roads.



The numbers, however, saw a rise instead of a decline during the festive season.



The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) revealed that the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes for the first nine months of the year 2021 rose by 16.37% compared to the same period in 2020.



The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, revealed that about 1.6 percent of the country’s GDP translating into over 160 Million dollars is lost annually to road traffic crashes.



She noted that monies that go into road traffic crashes could be used to constructs new roads but at the end of the day end up as monies losses made.



“In real terms this can construct about 110 kilometers of asphalt ‘roads in a year," she stated Highlighting preparations being put in place ahead of the festive season to control road traffic accidents,” she said.



GhanaWeb on November 27, 2021, hit the streets of Accra s part of their awareness campaign to talk to drivers about the need to kill speed on major and minor highways.



Speaking about the walk, Managing Editor of GhanaWeb, Daniel Oduro, who supervised the year-long GhanaWeb Road Safety campaign explained,



“It’s about sensitizing Ghanaians about the alarming rate of road crashes and the attendant deaths it comes with. In the first 8 months of the year, over 2,000 people have died on the roads and this is something that cannot be overlooked and that’s not to mention the number of people who have been disabled and maimed because of road crashes."



