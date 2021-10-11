Company fires woman for being pregnant

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Addobea Janet, a worker at Below the Line Gh. Ltd., has lamented about how her employer terminated her appointment after she became pregnant.



This is the 3rd time Janet has been fired by the company she has dedicated 14 years of her life to.



She explained that she was not given any cogent reason for being sacked except for her being pregnant.



Talking to Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, she said, “The first and second time he sacked me, he said I went against his instructions. But this time around I have no idea why I am being sacked and I had no idea being pregnant could cost me my job.”



Addobea asked whether or not she had ever offended her boss replied in the negative. “No, I have never for once disrespected him. As a matter of fact, I always do as he says and he refers to me as one of his most loyal workers which is why this third sack came as a surprise to me.”



She however disclosed that she is also very vocal and sometimes fights for the other workers who are afraid to voice out their fears.



“I do not know if my being vocal and honest or me being pregnant is the reason behind my dismissal but all I demand is an explanation as to why I was sacked,” she emphasized.