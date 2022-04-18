Commuters trapped after 40 -minute downpour in Kasoa

Regional News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Commuters plying the Accra – Kasoa route were trapped in uncomfortable

places after about 40 minutes of rainfall.



According to reports, they were unable to move to and fro after Friday

morning’s rains.



Places including SCC, Barrier, Ataala, Apraku, and Kasoa Toll Booth were not

spared by the downpour.



Objects including vehicles were seen being washed away.



Some parts of Ghana experienced heavy downpours last Friday, April 15, 2022.



Watch video here.



