Regional News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Commuters trapped after 40-minute downpour in Kasoa

Objects including vehicles were seen being washed away play videoObjects including vehicles were seen being washed away

Commuters plying the Accra – Kasoa route were trapped in uncomfortable
places after about 40 minutes of rainfall.

According to reports, they were unable to move to and fro after Friday
morning’s rains.

Places including SCC, Barrier, Ataala, Apraku, and Kasoa Toll Booth were not
spared by the downpour.

Some parts of Ghana experienced heavy downpours last Friday, April 15, 2022.

