Commuters stranded as heavy rains cut-off Sunyani-Chiraa road

Regional News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



A section of the Sunyani-Chiraa road in the Bono Region has been cut off following a heavy downpour on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.



The over three hours of heavy rains flooded the entire road at the outskirt of Kobedi, closer to the cemetery, making it difficult for commuters to drive through.



The situation created heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch as several vehicles plying the stretch, mostly to Techiman, Wenchi and Sunyani, were stuck in traffic.



Whilst most drivers waited for the floods to subside, others who could not withstand the vehicular traffic without success tried to drive through the flooded road but to no avail.



The frustrated drivers have blamed the problem on the deplorable nature of the main Sunyani-Techiman road, which has been neglected.



According to them, they have done everything possible to get authorities to give the road the needed road a facelift but to no avail.



A tipper truck driver, Akwasi Nti, who had been stuck in the traffic, indicated that the situation in the coming days would be worse if nothing was done about the road.



“As you can see, the entire stretch has been cut off, and vehicles cannot go or come, so we are stranded here. You just look at the number of vehicles stranded here; it tells the whole story. The reality is that if they don’t do something about the road, the situation will move from bad to worse.”



A driver of a Wenchi-bound private saloon car, John Kumah, wondered why such a major stretch had been neglected for so long and appealed to authorities to fix the entire stretch due to its significance.



“I am short of words that something like this can happen on such a major road. It is a shame, and they should do something about it immediately”.



Meanwhile, efforts are underway by the drivers to clear the road to allow for easy movement by commuters.



The Sunyani-Techiman road has attracted several concerns from residents in the area due to its deplorable nature.



In June this year, over two hundred residents of two adjourning communities, Kuotokrom and Yawhwima staged a demonstration to register their displeasure due to the bad nature of the road.



Similarly, Nana Yeboah Pene II, the Queen mother of Chiraa, earlier this month decried the number of potholes on the road and urged the contractor working on the road to expedite action.



