Community police, three others granted GHc50K bail for assault

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties, each to a Community Police Assistant (CPA) and three others for an alleged offensive conduct.



The Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh also ordered that one of the sureties for each of the accused person must be a public officer.



Ishmael Omaboe, alias money hunter, 24, the CPA, Magnus Tetteh, alias "more hope", 24, trader, Stephens Issaka, alias Nana Issah, 25, boxer and Eric Ansah, 32, unemployed, have all denied conspiring to commit offensive conduct to the breach of the peace.



In addition, Issakah, Tetteh and Ansah have been charged with causing unlawful harm.



They will make their next appearance in court on Monday, July 12, 2021.



Police Inspector Eric Pobee, told the Court that, the complainants were: Vincent Adams, a Research Analyst, Godfred Lokko, a Presidential Staffer, Victoria Addy, and Emelia Abbey, both traders.



He said the complainants and the accused persons live at Bruce Road/Bantama-Jamestown, Accra.



The prosecution said on June 16, 2021, at about 1820 hours, Adams and Lokko returned from town and parked their motorbike close to Adams’ house.



The Prosecution said the three accused persons, who had allegedly hatched a plan to attack the complainants, pounced on Adams and Lokko with offensive objects after Issaka had insulted Lokko.



He said in the process, Lokko was hit with a plank and he had a fracture in his right hand.



The prosecution said Adams was also beaten with a plastic chair by Tetteh, resulting in injuries to his left hand, right foot and toe, with Omaboe and Ansah holding pavement block and stones, respectively, with threats of an eminent attack.



He said when Victoria and Emelia; relatives of Adams went to his rescue, they were hit with a plastic chair and stones by Tetteh and Ansah, injuring them.



The prosecution said a report was made to the police and a medical report form was issued for the victims to receive treatment.



He said on June 21, the forms were duly endorsed by a medical doctor at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. The prosecution said in their cautioned statements, the accused admitted the offence and were arraigned.



