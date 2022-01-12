Community police carelessly runs over police sergeant on the Spintex road

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Community Police Assistant Thomas Osei at the Nungua Police station is in the grips of the Ghana Police Service after he knocked down a Police Officer with his car.



Thomas Osei according to information gathered from the Police was driving a Kia saloon car with registration number GR 3197 – 22 from Palace Mall towards Coca-Cola junction.



Upon reaching a section of the road at Manet police snap checkpoint on the Spintex road, the Community Police Assistant failed to stop because of the top speed he was moving at.



He, because of the speed at which he was driving, knocked down Sergeant Julius Gaska who was on snap check duty.



Sergeant Julius Gaska sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Police hospital for treatment but was referred to Ridge Hospital where he was admitted for further treatment.



Thomas Osei is in police custody whiles the accident vehicle with registration number GT 3197 – 22 has been impounded at the station as Police continue their investigation.