Community mining schemes launched at Mmampehia, Jomoro

The Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has inaugurated two new community mining schemes.



The two schemes were inaugurated at Jomoro and Mmampehia in the Ahenta West and Jomoro Municipalities of the Western Region on Monday 5th July, 2021, Respectively.



The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, reiterated government's determination to encourage and ensure responsible mining at all levels in the mining sector.



He stressed that government under H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not against mining but expects that miners either large and small scale, conduct their mining operations in a more responsible, sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.



The Deputy Minister said this on behalf of the sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor when he launched the Mmamphehia and Jomoro-Kwabra Nuba community mining schemes in the Ahenta west and Jomoro Municipalities.



The Deputy Minister emphasized the need for miners to keep their mining operations apt, devoid of infighting.



He said they should ensure peace in their areas of operations, saying the community mining scheme is for Ghanaians only.



" The Community mining scheme has no party colour, its about the love and development of the Community and this is what H.E the President of the Republic has exhibited".



He said government through the Ministry has Commissioned a mercury free equipment to help attract and obtain 95%of gold recovery. This efficient equipment, he said, will among other things give miners a good return on their investment.







On his part, the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Dr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah reminded the stakeholders in the mining sector of the government's directive on the ban on mining in "water bodies and forest reserves", adding that mining in water bodies is un healthy practise and must be stopped.



The Member of Parliament for Ahenta West Constituency Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum who doubles as the Minister for Chieftancy and Religious affairs said the community mining scheme in his area will create three thousand direct jobs and the multiplier effect will be phenomenal.



He indicated that the community mining scheme is in fulfillment of government's promise towards inclusive, responsible and sustainable Small-Scale mining.



The Apremdo Omanhene Nana Agyei Kwamena the X1 who spoke on behalf of the Ahantehene expressed appreciation to the Government for the timely intervention saying " thank you for fulfilling your promise towards the community mining program" He advised the youth of the area to work hard to enhance their standard of living.



