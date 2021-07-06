Community appeals to government to absorb school

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: GNA

The chief and people of Bawa, a community in the Wa West District, have appealed to the government to consider absorbing their community-initiated school to enable children of the community to access formal education without hurdle.



The community started the school from a church building about a year ago to cater for the educational needs of the Kindergarten (KG) children in the community.



It currently has 52 children for both KG 1 and KG 2, as well as two females volunteering as teachers.



Mr Sam Dovung, a resident of the community, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at the community that the initiative had become necessary owing to the long distances children had to trek to either Lanyiri or Nakor before they could access school.



He said it would help save the children from the risk associated with walking several kilometers coupled with the poor road network to other communities to access education, especially during the rainy season.



“A child from this community was returning from school at Nakor and a motorbike knocked him down and failed to stop, leaving the child with a fracture in his leg,” Mr Dovung recounted.



He said the proximity of the school to the children in the community would help whip up the interest of parents to enroll their wards in school. Mr Seidu Kasim, the Assembly Member for the Tanina Electoral Area, who donated some teaching and learning materials to the school at the weekend, said the time was ripped for the government to absorb the school and to equip it with the needed Infrastructure.



He commended the community for taking the initiative to start the school saying, “It is good you started something to show your seriousness before going to tell the government you want a school.”



Mr Kasim said he had officially written to the Wa West District Education Directorate requesting the government to absorb the school, as it would bring relief to the children of the community and beyond.



Mr Cletus Kaayi, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman of the school commended the Assembly Member for the donation, and said it would help sustain the school while they waited for the government to absorb it.



