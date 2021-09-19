Communities must help protect transformers from thieves - ECG

Regional News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema North District of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has appealed to residents of the area to help the company to protect its transformers mounted in their communities from thieves.



According to the company, such criminal activities were rampant in communities seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11 in the district.



Mrs Tamara Asomani-Wiafe, Tema North District Manager disclosed to the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the thieves mostly broke into the transformer stations to remove fuses leading to power outages in the areas.



She added that “the theft of fuses and also vandalization of transformers have been rampant since last year”, a situation she described as worrying.



She said even though the Company informed the Assembly members for the affected areas during an engagement with them last year to get neighborhood watchdog committees in their vicinity to monitor and arrest the perpetrators, nobody had been apprehended yet.



She said the Company as part of measures to prevent such thefts ensured that all its substations were well padlocked, adding however that “even with that, sometimes the padlocks are broken by the thieves to have access to the premises”.



She indicated that the Pole Mounted Transformers however could not be locked like the substations making it easy for the thieves to operate.



She said the fuses stolen recently in the district were done on a Pole Mounted Transformer.



Mrs Asomani-Wiafe appealed to community members staying around the transformers to be vigilant and look out for such thieves to ensure their arrest, and put a stop to the act, as according to her it was difficult for ECG to provide day and night security at all its transformers.