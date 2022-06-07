Communities in Afram Plains connected to Liquefied Petroleum Gas network

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The introduction of new technology has seen Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) users in the Kwahu Afram Plains Districts being directly connected to the national LPG distribution system.



The LPG point of sale project which was launched by leading LPG firm Xpress Gas will see homes get the supply of LPG gas without purchasing from gas cylinder ownerships.



Speaking during the launch, Peter Abalansa, the Head of Sales at Xpress Gas indicated that his outfit has over the years embarked on various projects with the aim to expand cylinder distribution to remote communities in the country.



This drive by the company, he says, is to ensure that each household gets a constant and affordable supply of gas.



Peter Abalansa stated that the company seeks to promote clean energy in the country and has activated various measures to achieve the same.



One of these measures is the development of an LPG connection infrastructure that ensures that LPG users are only billed for the gas they purchase.



“We have invested in over one million gas cylinders and accessories with the goal of connecting as many households to cooking gas as quickly as possible,” Mr Abalansa said.



The Director in charge of downstream business at the Ministry of Energy, Ali Nuhu noted with excitement that the steps by Xpress Gas is in line with the government’s sustainable energy plan.



He said access to readily available and affordable LPG was the primary objective of the government of Ghana’s Rural LPG Promotion Program which was rolled out in 2013 with the aim of encouraging rural and underserved communities to make LPG the primary cooking fuel.



“Government has undertaken various interventions such as distribution of LPG equipment and accessories and financial incentives such as subsidies in the past to stimulate and encourage the use of LPG,” he said.



He said the government was committed to the promotion as well as the widespread use and adoption of LPG.



Incorporated in Ghana in 2010 to help provide cleaner and environmentally friendly LPG to household and commercial entities in Ghana, Xpress Gas has distributed over 97000MT of LPG to Ghanaian households, institutions, and commercial sectors.