Common sense is finally prevailing – Sam George reacts to IMF bailout announcement

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Opposition, CSOs urge government to go to IMF



Government declines possibility of going to IMF



Government finally announces plans for IMF bailout



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has welcomed news of government commencing processes to undergo an IMF bailout.



The Ministry of Information in a Friday, July 1, 2022 release, announced that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund for a financial bailout.



Reacting to the announcement in a Facebook post, Sam George who belongs to the minority in parliament and had earlier tasked the government to go to the IMF, described the decision by the government as a prevailing act of common sense.



“We are officially going back to the IMF for a program. Finally, common sense is prevailing,” he wrote.



The Government in the last few months has parried calls by the opposition and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to seek an IMF bailout.



According to the government which described an IMF bailout as catastrophic, it would rather pursue homegrown policies to salvage Ghana’s economy which has been in crisis for a period.











GA/WA