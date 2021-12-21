Common chalk you couldn't provide - Ghanaians hit back at JM for criticising Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A response by former President John Mahama, following criticism of his lack of social intervention policy by President Akufo-Addo, has rather earned the former President public criticism.



At last weekend's National Delegates Conference of the NPP in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo espoused numerous social intervention policies of his administration and dared the NDC and former President Mahama one social intervention policy of their own.



Former President Mahama, clearly riled by the President's challenge, launched a scathing attack of the President on his Facebook page on Monday, asking the President to be serious, and also read the NDC's 2020 Manifesto for answers.



However, a number of Ghanaians have been left unimpressed by the former President's choice of words, and the defence he offered.



A number of social media questioned why the former President chose the tangent of attacking the President, when all he needed to do was to provide answers as to what he did, in terms of social intervention policies for Ghanaians when he was President.



On both his page and pages of media platforms which reported his response to President Akufo-Addo, many were quick to remind the former President Mahama about the ills and shortcomings of his administration, including the four-year-old dumsor, high currency depreciation and also taking Ghana's economy to the IMF for a bailout.



Others were quick to refer to other social problems the country faced under his administration, including a shortage of chalk to primary school.



"Hahahaha. This man is funny. Common chalk you couldn't give primary school teachers and you say wei tin?"



One of the social media users posted, and his comment attracted many endorsements.