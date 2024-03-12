Commit Chief Justice, 2 others to prison for Contempt – Lawyer to Supreme Court

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

The Chief Justice (CJ), together with the Judicial Secretary and the General Legal Council (GLC), have been dragged to the Supreme Court for contempt.



The action filed by Kwame Aning Gyeabour, a private legal practitioner, is in relation to a circular said to have been issued by the GLC to all courts not to grant him audience.



Kwame Aning Gyeabour, who is the plaintiff per the suit filed on February 26, 2024 contended that, the GLC, the CJ and the Judicial Secretary acted unlawfully in their circular to the courts not to grant him audience.



He, therefore, wants the Court to commit the respondents — CJ, the chairperson of the GLC and Head of the Judiciary, the Judicial Secretary, and the GLC - the body that regulates legal profession and legal education in the country to prison.



The motion for Contempt stated that, “MOTION ON NOTICE by EDWARD SAM CRABBE of CRABBE, CRABBE & CO., Counsel for and on behalf of the applicant herein praying the Honourable Court to commit and sentence the respondents herein to prison for contempt of the Superior Courts of the Republic of Ghana including this Honorable Court and for the Respondents to purge themselves of the contempt by refraining from any acts or attempts to revoke applicant’s solicitors’ license upon the grounds stated in the accompanying affidavit and for such further orders (s) as the court may

deem fit.”