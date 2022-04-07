Commissioner of Customs Division at GRA not paid for 6 months; no appointment letter - Report

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

President of Importer and Exporters Association Asaki Awingobet has revealed that the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) has no leader as of now.



According to him, although Col K Damoah (Rtd) was appointed to occupy the position, neither has he received his letter confirming his appointment nor has the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority confirmed his appointment.



Asaki Awingobet says Col K Damoah (Rtd) is just a ceremonial figure in the office because he cannot take any pertinent decisions concerning the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Worrying is the fact that according to him, for six months now, Col K Damoah (Rtd) has not been paid his salary although he has been reporting for duty.



“Col K Damoah (Rtd) for the past six months GRA Customs Division has no head, he is sitting there as Ceremonial because Rev. Ammishaddai doesn’t want to confirm him. It has never happened in my entire life that the Commissioner-General has taken auctioning of goods at the Customs warehouse. But now it’s the Commissioner General who is handling auctioning by himself.



“The Deputy Commissioner General in Charge of Customs for the past 6 months has not been paid, he has not received his appointment letter. He has been placed there and he has been able to raise revenue so why are they not appointing him? If you don’t want him to put him out and bring someone. These are men in uniform they have no head, how will they work. I am told that they’ve brought a lot of task force so the men in uniform are even afraid,” he told OKAY FM.



