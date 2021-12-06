Commercial vehicle drivers call off strike

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

The Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners has called off their sit-down strike.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo agreed to meet the leadership of the Coalition in the afternoon at the Presidency to have a stakeholder meeting to address their concerns.



This was disclosed to GhanaWeb business by the Head of communications of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Imoro, in an exclusive interview on Monday, December 6, 2021.



They noted that these commercial vehicle drivers have been ordered to go back to work.



He said, "The President has intervened and so currently we have asked our people to work. The President has agreed to meet us this afternoon so we have called the strike off pending this afternoon’s meeting."



"We have asked our people to go back. I know few people would decide to take the day off but officially, we have called off the strike," he told GhanaWeb business.



Abass Imoro noted that the public will be furnished with the information on what transpired at the meeting with the presidency.



Early this morning, commuters were stranded at various lorry stations and junctions as these commercial vehicle drivers embarked on a sit-down strike.



Most of the vehicles had red bands on their cars to show how serious their strike was.



These passengers were only left with the option of using ride hailing services or motorbikes as their means of transportation to their various destinations.












