Commercial sex worker 'chasing' GH¢80 fee killed by tipper truck

A commercial sex worker tragically died after being hit by a tipper truck.



According to information gathered by Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, the truck ran over the lady’s head.



The incident occurred at Triple X near Buduburam on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region.



According to the information acquired, the deceased Anabel hired a taxi from Kasoa to Awutu Beraku to visit her customer, and upon arrival at Triple X, the lady began fighting with the taxi driver after accusing him of having sex with her while refusing to pay.



The driver insisted the accusation was false because it was a ploy she was using so she would not pay the fare.



The situation is said to have escalated and the taxi driver and the commercial sex worker engaged in exchanges.



Some people separated them, and the taxi driver went his way.



Anabel, on the other hand, asked those who separated them to pay GHC 80, which she claimed was the amount she charged the driver.



She was reportedly in the middle of the highway, demanding GHC 80 from those who separated the fight because she insisted that the taxi driver had had sex with her.



Eyewitnesses say after some minutes, a tipper car from Awutu Bereku ran on Anabel and smashed her head to death.



The body has been deposited at St. Gregory Hospital, while the driver of the tipper car has been arrested and sent to Buduburam District Police Command while the investigation is ongoing.