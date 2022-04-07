Commercial drivers to receive mini buses

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The International Drivers and Road Transport Union of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has hinted at plans to supply over 5000 minibusses to commercial drivers in the Greater Accra region.



The move, according to the transport operators, is to replace and eliminate rickety vehicles in the country.



Chairman of the drivers’ union, Alex Kofi Sarpong who disclosed this to Onua TV on Wednesday, April 6 maintained that the move is also to help reduce road accidents.



The National Roads Safety Commission has revealed that over 200 people have died from road accidents between January and March this year.



The development has sparked a national discussion about the rising spate of fatal crashes especially on the country’s highways.



But Mr. Sarpong has indicated that the recent spate of road fatalities is a result of old-age cars that are allowed on public roads.



He is hopeful that the move will aid in fading out raddled commercial vehicles as well as restoring the lost self-respect in the driving profession.



The situation whereby commercial drivers are seen in untidy outfits due to conked-out vehicles will be a thing of the past.



“We want to restore decorum in the driving profession and the situation where commercial drivers are compelled to fix faulty vehicles on the road will be no more,” he said.



After we are able to accomplish that it will entice the majority to pack their private cars and patronize the services of the commercial drivers, he stated.



Mr. Sarpong further revealed that they have a few of the minibusses currently running on pilot bases but the first barge of the buses will be released and distributed to the drivers by the end of the year.



He revealed that the transport union has numerous programs to support its members and thus urged the commercial drivers to come on board and benefit from the initiatives.