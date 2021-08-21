Commercial activities banned in Tarkwa to mark queen mother's funeral

Regional News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

The Tarkwa township has witnessed a halt in commercial activities as Chief and Elders of Apinto have banned all movements in the community.



The ban is in connection with the funeral rites of the late queen mother of Apinto, Nana Esi Kwantsimaa II which has been scheduled from Friday, August 20, to Saturday, August 21.



The funeral is expected to take place at the 'Awudua', which happens to be the seat of the Apinto Divisional Council in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.



A visit to the streets of Tarkwa indicates that all stores, eateries, and businesses have been closed, with few people captured on the streets.



Until this ban, commercial activities started as early as 4 am especially with miners in the community.



Although there is a ban on commercial activities, certain businesses have however been exempted.



These include essential service workers such as; Commercial drivers, mining companies, pharmaceutical shops and drugs stores, Hospitals and clinics, food vendors in hospitals and schools, radio stations, police stations among others.



