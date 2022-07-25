Commandant and students of Nigeria Naval War College visit Western Naval Command

Regional News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh

The commandant, staff and students of the Nigeria Naval War College have visited the Western Naval Command (WNC), Sekondi on Thursday 21 July, 2022.



The visit formed part of the college’s international study tour for participants of Naval Warfare course 6.



The entourage upon arrival paid a courtesy call on the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of WNC who also doubles as the 2 Garrison Commander, Commodore Samuel Walker.



They were warmly received and also had a brief interaction with the FOC.



In his opening remarks during a briefing session held at the School of Marine Engineering and Combat Systems (SMECS) conference room, the FOC on behalf of Officers, Ratings and Civilian Employees welcomed the team and expressed his delight of their visit to the Command and the 2 Garrison at large.



He stated that their tour of the country was earmarked towards exposing them to the maritime security agencies in the Gulf of Guinea.



He said the aim was to not only prepare them to contribute meaningfully during the course, but also to enable them have a better understanding of Ghana’s Naval Operations which would go a long way to help the counter of maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea.



He was with the hope that, the students having spent some days in the country with some maritime institutions which included the Naval Headquarters, they were already exposed to some aspects of maritime security challenges in their part of the world, hence, their interaction was centered on maritime security in relation to the command’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).



The FOC shared a true life story of a civilian with the objective of urging the students to strive to the finishing line of the course and not to relent or disembark mid-way of the programme.



He also urged them to derive their maximum best from the course irrespective of the challenges they might be faced with.



The Command Chief Operations Officer (COO), Commander Michael Duvor also gave a presentation on maritime security with the focus on the Area of Responsibility of the Western Naval Command.



He run the students through the history of the WNC, the organisational structure of the command, and the Command’s Area of Responsibility.



He further touched on the threats in the Command’s maritime domain such as illegal bunkering, illegal fishing and also spoke about the command’s effort in ensuring safer maritime domain and internal security.



The team toured the Base and visited the Naval Dockyard (NAVDOCK) Complex where they were shown around the various departments by the Flag of Commanding NAVDOCK, Commodore Emmanuel Wayoe.



At the WNC Navy Wardroom where the august tour was climaxed, Rear Admiral S.A Akinwande, the Commandant of the Nigeria Naval War College reiterated the long-standing healthy relationship between the two countries and hoped their visit would make it stronger.



He, once again, on behalf of the entire college, thanked the FOC, Flag Officer Fleet (FOF), Commodore Bright Atiayao for the reception.



There was an exchange of plaques between the two heads by way of appreciation.



Other members of team included the Deputy Commandant, faculty and administrative staff of the Nigeria Naval War College.







