‘Comical’ tag for KT Hammond: Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Gyamfi, the head of communications for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) engaged in an exchange with Dr. Okoe Boye over the former’s use of ‘comical’ to describe Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir (KT) Hammond.



Gyamfi and Okoe Boye were guests on the July 6, 2023 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme when the issue of KT Hammond’s attack on the Dormaahene came up.



“The statement KT Hammond made, and his body language and everything, what was it? Comical is being an understatement. It was very reckless, very irresponsible.



“That he KT Hammond could say that Dormaahene is an NDC activist, Dormaahene has violated the constitution and Gyakye Quayson is going to jail,” he stressed.



Okoe Boye butt into the submission telling host of the show, Randy Abbey: “If I said what he said was comical, he would be very upset, very very. He won’t take it lightly at all. The words they use on others, if you use half for their people, they get so upset,” he stated.



Sammy Gyamfi insisted that it was comical for KT to attack and virtually insult the Dormaahene, by labeling him a politician insisting that his comical label for KT Hammond was correct.



“What is it about comical you don’t understand? The meaning of comical is that, it is absurd, ludicrous, he was being unreasonable, it was not an insult. I stand by that because that conduct was a comical conduct unbecoming of a Member of Parliament,” he explained.





Comical is an understatement - Sammy Gyamfi takes a swipe at KT Hammond over his comments on Dormaahene#GoodMorningGhana #MetroTV pic.twitter.com/AfE6HuUesR — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) July 6, 2023

SARAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places here:You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb