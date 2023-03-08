Come up with new ideas – Youth in entrepreneurship urged

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: nine 9

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has urged young entrepreneurs to come up with new ideas to be able to access support from the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).



She said government recognised the importance of entrepreneurship hence the launch of the Programme, which had received a seven-million-dollar grant to assist entrepreneurs to go into self-businesses to build themselves up and to help grow the economy.



“So, my dear brothers and sisters don’t sit on the fence. Let us be partakers in the nation building. The money is sitting there go for it and use it to do things that will enhance the growth of our economy and the nation,” she stated.



Elizabeth Sackey gave the advice at the VODEC Africa Entrepreneurship and Career Fair Summit 2023 held at the Accra City Hall on the theme: “Harnessing and Exploiting the 21st Century Economic Opportunities in Entrepreneurship and Career Development.”



She said the government had also initiated a programme that focused on businesses that operate in agriculture, technology and innovation, light manufacturing and processing waste and green businesses as well as technical and vocational set ups.



The Chief Executive entreated the youth to network with their forebearers to tap their experiences.



Rev Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, a pastor and a renowned International Evangelist who was the chairman for the occasion asked upcoming entrepreneurs to avoid cutting corners, saying; “Some of you today I want you to learn and network. If you want to be a good entrepreneur don’t cut corners.



“Learn how to craw, walk, run before attempting to fly. There are many privileges and opportunities in career and entrepreneurship, but we miss them because we don’t learn.”



Rev Dr Tetteh advised them to cease the opportunity at every given stage of life and work through them and stop the copycat and also avoid the get-rich quick habit.



The Chief Executive of VODEC Africa, Daniel Asomani said the organisation has become a beacon of hope for many youths in Ghana.



“Even with the government policies of one district one factory and other flagship programmes to provide jobs for the Ghanaian youth, it has become urgent for us to broaden our scope of operation,” he stated.