Come to our aid - Otinibi, Adoteiman residents appeal to philanthropists

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The residents of Otinibi and Adoteiman in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to philanthropists, cooperate bodies, individuals to come to their aid and support both financially and in jobs.



The appeal was made when the King of the Igbos in Adoteiman His Royal Highness Igwe Dr Chuma Raymond Okadigbo, the Okanumee I together with his elders donated bags of rice, boxes of soaps, tins of sardines, packs of bottled water, toiletries among other items to them.



His Royal Highness Igwe Dr Chuma Raymond Okadigbo said that as a leader of the Igbo community in Adoteiman he has taken upon himself that such donations will be done to support the needy, widows, widowers, single mothers, the aged, the teeming unemployed youth in the community to be up and doing.



"As you can see this is the seventh time we are embarking on this donation exercise. Myself, my elders took this decision to feed the needy, widows, widowers, the aged, the unemployed youth, single parents in our own small ways so that they can also get something".



According to him, plans are far advanced for the Igbo Community in Adoteiman to extend this kind gesture to the other fifteen regions.



Speaking to Mr Emmanuel Nsiah Akpor, a resident in Adoteiman expressed his profound gratitude to the Igbo Chief and his team for coming into their aid at the time it is needed most.



" We are very grateful to them for having us in thought and all that I can say is that May God bless them so that they can continue to support us. The Chief and his elders have been very supportive to us my brothers and sister are witness this is the seventh time".



Adding that the residents in the two communities were depending on the farming lands but all have been sold unlawfully by land guides.



"We were depending on the farming lands but unfortunately all of them have been sold by land guides and this has led to some of us relying on by day jobs to survive. Let me use this medium to appeal to the government and other philanthropists to emulate the steps taken by the Igbo Chief and his people to come and support us".



About five thousand people were fed as part of the philanthropic gesture carried out by the Igbo Chief and his elders.