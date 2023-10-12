Come out from your self-imposed exile and speak truth to government – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

One of the founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called on individuals who once spoke to power regarding the governance of the country to come out of what he describes as self-imposed exile and once again peak truth to the current government.



According to him, such persons need to begin speaking truth to power to maintain the prevailing peace in the country.



“We need all those individuals who constantly spoke to power some years ago to emerge from their self-imposed exile to speak to the government we have now. Where are the Mensah Otabil's, Duncan-Williams, Rev. Prof. Mantey, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, Dag Heward Mill, the many civil society organisations and critical journalists?



“We need to speak the truth to power to help maintain the peace in this country so far. Any failure to go by the tenant of our own democratic principle will turn this country upside down,” he said.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe highlighted the vital role that constructive criticism and accountability play in the democratic process.



He stressed that failing to adhere to these principles could potentially disrupt the peace and stability Ghana has enjoyed.



“We need to be alert knowing that there is constant military overthrow in Africa. The very reason why these coup d’états are happening in Africa is also being experienced in this country. So, the government should address these important matters as we go ahead into the 2024 elections,” he added.





