'Come for your GH¢48': NDC activists troll Anyidoho after expulsion

• Koku Anyidoho has been expelled after months on suspension



• The party's apex body said the decision was due to indiscipline on his part



• Anyidoho says he is certain history will vindicate him



From suspension to a sack, it took the opposition National Democratic Congress close to five months to dismiss its former General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.



A July 27, 2021 statement signed by General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, said the NDC's Functional Executive Committee, FEC, had decided that he be expelled over indisciplinary actions.



The statement read in part: “The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



It turns out that for a number of the party activists especially on social media, the decision was very welcomed with a number of them celebrating his expuslion.



A party card purported to be that of Anyidoho has been widely shared with the message that he should come back for a refund of his membership dues which from 2017 till 2020 came up to 48 cedis - at a rate of one cedi each month.



Below are some of the tweets:





Someone pls tell my uncle Koku Anyidoho to come for his dues.... of Ghc 48.00 he's been exempted from paying dues.@KokuAnyidoho pic.twitter.com/vPRqNBN64l — Edem_Ghana (@Edem_ghana) July 27, 2021

Finally, pride, arrogance, indiscipline and bitterness has finished Koku Anyidoho — Citizen Asempa (@AsempaCitizen) July 28, 2021

Best NEWS today.

Thank you FEC.

Koku can join his newfound Love party NPP.

Bye bye @KokuAnyidoho pic.twitter.com/oYOrhOmKb9 — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) July 27, 2021

Go your way, make I go my way. - NDC to Koku Anyidoho. ???????? pic.twitter.com/0EmNFTvk5O — Citizen Kay (@Citizen__Kay) July 27, 2021

Asuwear! @KokuAnyidoho is bleeding profusely ????????????♿♿



NDC part way with your dirty hands. Go away for good ???????????? pic.twitter.com/96TggNUHhj — Peter Doe Jnr ???????? (@PeterDoeJnr1) July 27, 2021