You are here: HomeNews2021 07 28Article 1319026

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Come for your GH¢48': NDC activists troll Anyidoho after expulsion

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

A purported photo of Anyidoho's dues document A purported photo of Anyidoho's dues document

• Koku Anyidoho has been expelled after months on suspension

• The party's apex body said the decision was due to indiscipline on his part

• Anyidoho says he is certain history will vindicate him

From suspension to a sack, it took the opposition National Democratic Congress close to five months to dismiss its former General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

A July 27, 2021 statement signed by General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, said the NDC's Functional Executive Committee, FEC, had decided that he be expelled over indisciplinary actions.

The statement read in part: “The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”

It turns out that for a number of the party activists especially on social media, the decision was very welcomed with a number of them celebrating his expuslion.

A party card purported to be that of Anyidoho has been widely shared with the message that he should come back for a refund of his membership dues which from 2017 till 2020 came up to 48 cedis - at a rate of one cedi each month.

Below are some of the tweets:















Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment