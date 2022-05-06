'Come 2025, we will repeal E-levy with ease' – Mahama’s aide

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Aide to the former President John Dramani Mahama, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi, has responded to critics attacking the former President for saying the new NDC government will repeal the controversial E-levy if elected.



Delivering an address titled “Ghana at Crossroad” on Monday May 2, John Dramani Mahama noted that a new NDC government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act.



“We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.



“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act,” he said.



After Mahama’s comment, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Lawyer Appiah Kubi, said the controversial e-levy cannot be abolished easily like former President Mahama is insinuating.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi, said with a majority in Parliament in 2025, the NDC Majority will repeal E-levy with ease.



He reiterated that nothing will stop the NDC from repealing the e-levy when they come to power in 2025.



“, It’s an easy thing. With the Majority in Parliament ,we will repeal it with ease. In fact we are drafting documents to that effect, we will repeal the law and it will be announced during our first budget reading”, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.