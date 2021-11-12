Combating corruption has been a complex journey for Ghana – Zanetor Rawlings

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

• The government has recently come under heavy criticisms over corruption allegations



• Dr. Zanetor Rawlings believes it has been a complex journey to combat the menace



• She spoke at the remembrance mass for her late father, Jerry John Rawlings





Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, has expressed concerns about the endemic nature of corruption in the country.



According to her, the quest to stamp out the practice in the country has been a rather “complex” one.



The daughter of the late president, extoling the principles of her late father at the first remembrance mass, noted that the former head of state did not relent in waging war against the canker.



“Probity and accountability were not just popular words associated with Jerry John Rawlings. You [Jerry John Rawlings] did everything you could when you were leader of this country, to live with the idea and to convince all Ghanaians to follow suit. A journey of combating corruption has been a complex journey for Ghana but while you lived you never stopped championing that course,” she observed.



The government in recent times has come under heavy criticism over corruption allegations as well as failure to protect the public purse.



The Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference recently criticized government, accusing it of failing to protect the public purse.



It’s President, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, at a plenary anniversary of the association in the Upper West region said, “the expressed commitment of the President of the Republic to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now”.



However, the presidency through the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, in a spirited defense has debunked the claim.



“You all recollect when president took the oath of office on 7th January 2017 and again on 7th January 2021 and on both occasions, he pledged to protect the public purse and that’s exactly what he has done and continues to do. Indeed, the transformation that has taken place in all aspects of national life points to an economy that has been well managed…a public purse that is being well protected and the benefits are showing,” he stressed.