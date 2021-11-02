Collins Nuamah is NPP's best bet for National Treasurer position - Group

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Pro-NPP group “Team CNN” says the National Treasurer Hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah is the best bet for that position as he has all it takes to build a solid resource base.



According to the group, Nuamah has both human and financial resources capable of assisting party to break the eight (8) year cycle in election 2024.



The Group in a Press Statement indicated that the survival of every organization to a large extent depends on the robustness and prudent management of its finances.



It says that any organization that fails to protect and promote the welfare of its members is not worth dying for and that occasionally, cases of death and illnesses of party officers are reported, but due to the lack of institutionalized insurance/welfare policy to deal with such misfortunes, victims do not get the required help, thereby putting their families in deplorable situations.



The Group avers that Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah who believes in building a solid resource base, both human and financial for the party shall propose for consideration and approval by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party the setting up of Institutional Group Life Assurance and Accident Insurance Policy for all party officers of the party during their tenure in office.



This novel policy in our body-politic, the Group says, shall provide a safe guarantee for National Officers, Regional Officers, Constituency Officers, Electoral Area Officers and Polling Station Executives in the event of death, critical illness such as stroke, cardiovascular diseases, cancers/tumors, and accidents.



“With Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah (CNN's) vast knowledge and experience in the financial sector and party administration, coupled with his selflessness, he, together with his colleague national executives will make this brilliant idea a reality. Let's come onboard and throw our support behind CNN. He is the right man for the job,” the Group indicates.



Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, according to Team CNN, would promote the establishment of business undertakings across all regions to take advantage of, and champion the many policy initiatives of the government such as the 1D1F, Planting for Food & Jobs, Rearing and Livestock for Export in line with the party’s ideology as a Capitalist and Center Right Political Party, which firmly believes in Property Owning Democracy.



“Such enterprises will create employment for our teaming youth across all the constituencies in the country and ensure sustainability of our support base whiles in government and even in opposition,” it says.



The Group believes that party under Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah shall consider identifying multiple streams of income; including making strategic investments for higher yields, the acquisition of shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange Market and forming partnership in friendly companies to build a solid financial base for the National Party to win elections and provide a Welfare Support system for the grassroots.